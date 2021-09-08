Arrest warrant issued for homicide suspect where pedestrian intentionally struck by car in Sudbury
Sudbury Police looking for 32-year old male suspect wanted for first degree murder
Greater Sudbury Police have identified the suspect believed responsible for this week's homicide, when a pedestrian was run down after being stabbed.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-year old man.
It was early Tuesday morning when a 30-year old pedestrian was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard at Notre Dame Avenue. He died of his injuries in hospital.
Investigators later discovered the two men had been involved in an altercation at a nearby gas station, where the stabbing was thought to have occurred.
On Wednesday police issued an arrest warrant for the 32-year old male suspect.
He faces charges of first degree murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to comply with a release order.
Police say this is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident, as the two men are believed to be known to each other.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?