Greater Sudbury Police have identified the suspect believed responsible for this week's homicide, when a pedestrian was run down after being stabbed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-year old man.

It was early Tuesday morning when a 30-year old pedestrian was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard at Notre Dame Avenue. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Investigators later discovered the two men had been involved in an altercation at a nearby gas station, where the stabbing was thought to have occurred.

On Wednesday police issued an arrest warrant for the 32-year old male suspect.

He faces charges of first degree murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident, as the two men are believed to be known to each other.