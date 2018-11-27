Sudbury police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with graffiti on a water tower in Sudbury.

In July, police got a mischief call about graffiti on the tower. Someone had painted the word 'Skoden' across the word Sudbury. It's a term used as slang that is popular in Indigenous culture that means 'Let's go then.'

Earlier this month, the owner of the water tower had a crew paint over it.

Police say they received an anonymous tip that an art event had taken place where a participant had painted an image of the water tower with the word 'Skoden' across it.

The owner of the water tower in Sudbury says he had a crew remove graffiti from it earlier in November. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Officers contacted the organizer of the event and were able to get information about the artist. From there, police say they developed reasonable grounds to believe they had found the person responsible for the graffiti on the water tower.

On Tuesday morning, 31-year-old Isaac Weber went to police to turn himself in. He's been charged with mischief under $5,000.

The damage was estimated to be around $2,850.00.