Ontario Provincial Police say a woman from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after allegedly biting a police officer's foot.

On Saturday morning around 5:30 in Elliot Lake, police were called about an unwanted person at an apartment in the community.

The complainant said an intoxicated woman was refusing to leave her apartment. Police arrived and found the woman to be in a "highly intoxicated state."

Police say for her own safety, they decided to arrest her for being intoxicated in a public place.

Officers say she then began yelling obscenities, being assaultive and tried to run away. While trying to gain control of her, police say "she proceeded to bite the officer's foot through the boot."

The 25-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, resisting a peace officer, failing to comply with a probation order and breach of recognizance.

She's scheduled to appear in court next month.