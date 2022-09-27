OPP issue alert about armed suspect in Wiikwemkoong First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued an emergency alert Tuesday afternoon warning people in Wiikwemkoong First Nation, on Manitoulin Island, to lock their doors and windows, and shelter in place.
People in the community asked to shelter in place, and lock their windows and doors
Police said in the alert that a man in the community is considered armed and dangerous.
They are asked to contact police if they notice anything suspicious.