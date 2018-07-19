Sault Ste. Marie are asking for help identifying the man who pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk early Thursday morning.

Police said the robber entered a Mac's Milk on the corner of Wellington Street East and Pine Street, where he took a firearm from his waistband and demanded cash from the clerk.

He then fled the area in an unknown direction, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call (705) 949-6300.