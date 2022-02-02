Arenas around Ontario are getting set to welcome hockey fans back, and for players and coaches, the familiar sounds of cheering will be a welcome change from the past two seasons.

Because of provincial restrictions, recent Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) games have been played in front of empty stands. Craig Duncanson, head coach of the Sudbury Wolves, said the ambience has been eerie.

"I think for the players and even for the coaches, it's a little spooky to start a game," Duncanson said. "But once it gets going, they're focused, they're focused athletes and we're focused more on the game."

"But it certainly is a little haunting that the building is empty."

John Dean, coach of the Soo Greyhounds, said the playing of national anthems to start the games has been surreal. Players line up on the blue line, as in years past, but there is no audience to stand and sing, and no rousing cheer at the closing notes of 'O, Canada.'

"The thing I really noticed without the fans is on those close calls," Dean said. "Like when you know you expect kind of an ooh or an aah from the crowd, like when you hit a post or after a big hit and when it goes quiet there, I always find it strange."

"It reminds me we're playing in an empty building."

Sudbury Wolves head coach Craig Duncanson pulls down his mask to give his players some instructions. (Erik White/CBC )

Although the lack of atmosphere may affect players, Dean said he wasn't worried about their motivation levels.

"Don't get me wrong, fans provide a lot of energy for our group," Dean said. "But remember, we're talking about a group of players that at one point hadn't played hockey for almost 18 months."

"I think our guys are just very happy and feel blessed to be on the ice every day and fortunate," he said. "I know it sounds like a bit of a hokey answer, but it's true."

"That being said, it's a lot more fun when the fans are in and we definitely get a boost from them."

Duncanson said if there's been any silver lining to the past few seasons, it's that players are appreciative of the opportunity to play.

John Dean is head coach of the Soo Greyhounds. (Supplied by Ontario Hockey League)

"It's good that we're playing and the players are getting their experience and that they're not being cheated out of another season," Duncanson said. "It's just been hard on everybody."

Dean agreed that the little things about the game are more appreciated by players and coaches.

"We get into our arguments over the year," he said. "We have our problems, we have our slumps."

"But when you've been out for 18 months, those things seem worth it."