Sudbury councillor Mark Signoretti says it has nothing to do with the Kingsway Entertainment District, and everything to do with saving the city millions of dollars.

But Sudbury city council didn't get a chance to vote on a motion tabled by Signoretti and Coun. Geoff McCausland Tuesday night.

The motion would have city staff consider an idea from 3rdLineStudio, a Sudbury architecture firm, that would see the downtown arena retrofitted and rebuilt on its current location downtown. If the idea -- dubbed Project Now -- moved forward, it could throw a wrench into plans for the $100 million Kingsway Entertainment District east of the downtown core, where currently the plan is to build a new facility that replaces the downtown arena.

Both councillors say any proposal that claims to be a big money-saver – 3rdLineStudio says their vision would save the city $40 million – should be given careful consideration.

"I think we'd be remiss in this new world, to not give [3rdLineStudio] a chance to present to council," Signoretti said.

But an extended debate about hot in-place asphalt pushed council past its 9:00 p.m. curfew, and a majority around the table voted not to continue. on.

Earlier, McCausland asked council to consider a deferral of the vote until October's meeting to give 3rdLineStudio a chance to present its plans to council.

But that evoked a strong reaction from Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann,

3rd Line Studios says it has a plan to rebuild the Sudbury Arena downtown, a move that could save the city millions. (Supplied by 3rd Line Studios)

"I as well have spoken to other architects, and they are mystified as to why this council would entertain a separate project without the benefit of including other architects in our community who have a vested interest in making our community a better place," Landry-Altmann said.

"I say we defer this until January or February and give the opportunity to other architectural firms if they would like," she said.

Landry-Altman added that she found the project "very pleasing," but said the city should also be careful about getting involved in a legal process, and instead take the extra time to "size things up."

Landry-Altmann was referring to a Superior court decision on Friday, saying the city had done no wrong in its process for approving plans for the $100 million Kingsway Entertainment District.

The project, a combined events centre, arena, hotel and casino, was expected to be completed by 2021, but has been slowed down by legal challenges.

LPAT hearings regarding the KED are scheduled for next week.