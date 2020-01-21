In 2017, Adam Shoalts decided to travel by himself across the Arctic.

He's now written a book about that solo adventure and will be giving a presentation tonight in Sudbury.

One of the reasons he decided to make the journey was to help kids kindle an interest in the outdoors, something he says youngsters may have forgotten.

"I think increasingly a lot of people are spending more and more time indoors looking at digital screens and they're not really getting out in nature as much as we maybe would like them to," Shoalts said.

To inspire the outdoor spirit in others, he said he wanted to embark on an epic journey, a trip where his chances of completing the journey were "no better than fifty-fifty."

"There was nothing to guide me," he said. "And if you look at a map of northern Canada and you think of doing a journey from one end of the country to the other from the Yukon to Hudson Bay, or from Hudson Bay to the Alaskan border, it doesn't matter which way you go."

"But if you're going to go horizontally across the map you're going to quickly discover there's a big problem with that plan," Shoalts said.

Adam Shoalts crossed the Arctic by canoe on a solo adventure. He is in Sudbury tonight to speak about his journey. (Supplied by Adam Shoalts)

Shoalts said there isn't one river that will take a traveller in that direction by canoe.

"Most of the waterways up there are packed, draining north, or flowing north out to the Arctic Ocean," he said. "Suddenly you don't have any easy or obvious route to get from one end to the other."

Shoalts said he was living in Sudbury while planning the journey, spending time at Laurentian University, going through their archives to devise a route.

"I thought that would give me the best chance to pull this off because I knew it's gonna be a race against the seasons," he said.

"I've only got a pretty small window of about four to five months to do this journey and I was trying to find out how I can get across such a vast distance alone given the time constraints, especially with wind and ice and other factors out of my control."

Shoalts completed the journey in four months, between May and September.

The biggest takeaway from the adventure, he said, was the value of patience.

"I kept saying over and over again...I remember learning when I was a kid in school... was the story of the tortoise and the hare, and how slow and steady wins the race," Shoalts said.

"And that's what I kept saying to myself, over and over again, is slow and steady wins the race."

It's a message that permeates his recent book Beyond the Trees.

"No matter how daunting the obstacle seemed in front of me, no matter how impossible the task would seem, I would just try to break it up into smaller sections and little compartments rather than thinking of the whole 4,000 kilometre route and just focus on that one smaller task," he said.

"As hard as it seems, slow and steady is going to put one foot in front of the other, just going to take one paddle stroke after another, and bit by bit, inch by inch, mile by mile I'm going to get across this lake or I'm going to get over this ice field, or I'm going to get up this river."