A French school board in Sudbury is finding creative ways to prepare children who are going into kindergarten this year.

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique Nouvelon would normally host a two week program before September, to get them ready.

But this year the orientation, called "Apprends-P'tit", will be held virtually.

The board's early learning director, Suzanne Malette, says children need to learn some basic skills before the first day.

"We talk about the everyday hygiene activities, such as wash your hands before you havea snack. And especially with COVID right now, that's very important," she said.

"We teach them to help their friends, to tidy up after playing. We just encourage them to learn everyday life skills."

Malette says they have almost 400 children registered for JK.

"We're only going to take 10 children per group, and the teacher is going to have six per day, so I will be hiring staff that we need to help out."

The children will only be expected to be at a computer for 30 minutes a day, for two weeks. The program will run Aug. 9-20, and students are required to use their own computer or tablet. They will receive a learning kit in the mail with all the materials needed to participate in the mini lessons.

Interested parents are invited to register their child by July 5.