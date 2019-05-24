The Ministry of Labour told a Sudbury judge Friday why a court decision acquitting the city in the crushing death of a pedestrian should be overturned.

The ministry is appealing a ruling by judge Karen Lische, who cleared the City of Greater Sudbury last year of six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

They relate to the death of 58-year-old Cecile Paquette, who was run over by a grader on Elgin Street on Sept. 30, 2015.

Interpaving, the contractor hired by the city to repave Elgin, pleaded guilty and paid a $195,000 fine.

Ministry of Labour lawyer David McCaskill argues that Justice Lische made a "legal error" by ruling the city wasn't liable because it didn't have control of the job site.

"The legislation says quite the opposite," McCaskill told a Sudbury court Friday.

He argues that city inspectors were on the site every day that summer and had the ultimate authority to shut down work they thought was unsafe, which McCaskill says the city did two weeks before it allowed a "grader to run amok" on the day of the fatal accident.

The city lawyers, however, dispute this and say the decision to shut down the job site on Sept. 15 was made by Interpaving.

"The city can't stand there and shirk responsibility by saying 'Yeah, we have inspectors, but we don't care,'" McCaskill told the court.

"The city can't speak out of both sides of its mouth."

The judge hearing the appeal, Justice John Poupore, said he had a "problem" with the suggestion the city was liable "by the mere fact that they have somebody on the site doing inspection work."

McCaskill alluded to possibly another appeal, telling the court that this question "may be something the Supreme Court of Canada rules on one day."

Justice Poupore's decision is expected in the coming weeks.