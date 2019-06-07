A judge has dismissed the Ministry of Labour's appeal of a decision that absolved the City of Greater Sudbury of any wrongdoing under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in the death of 58-year-old Cecile Paquette.

Paquette was run over by a grader on Elgin Street on Sept. 30, 2015. Interpaving, the contractor hired by the city for the re-paving job, pleaded guilty and paid a $195,000 fine.

In 2018, trial judge Karen Lische cleared the City of Greater Sudbury of six charges under the act.

In May, the Ministry of Labour appealed the decision

In his ruling, Justice John Poupore said that:

"It is clear from [Trial judge Karen Lische's] reasons that she identified all of the issues and correctly decided them on the facts she found."

"I see no error in the trial application of the facts in this case to the definitions of 'employer' and 'constructor' with respect to the project."

"Accordingly the appeal is dismissed," Poupore wrote.