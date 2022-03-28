2 elderly residents dead in Sudbury apartment fire

Two people in their 80s died in a fire at a Paris Street apartment building in Greater Sudbury on Sunday morning, police have confirmed.

Police said paramedics found an 85-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman dead at the scene of the fire in the Banyan Apartments.

Greater Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email to CBC news that both the police service's Criminal Investigation Division and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating to determine the fire's cause.

"Post-mortems will be conducted by the coroner's office in order to assist in determining cause of deaths," Dunn added.