Northern Ontario MP Anthony Rota 'thrilled' to be re-elected as Commons Speaker
Nipissing-Timiskaming MP elected as Speaker of the House of Commons for the second time
Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said he is thrilled to return as Speaker of the House of Commons for a second time.
Rota's peers re-elected him to the role Monday, beating out six challengers including former Green Party leader Elizabeth May and fellow northern Ontario member, Carol Hughes of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing.
"I'm honoured that they picked me a second time," Rota told the CBC. "It's not something that happens often."
Rota said Tuesday's Speech from the Throne will set the government's agenda for its third term.
"I'm hoping to see cooperation among the parties," he said.
"I think what we've seen in this election is that people have sent MPs back in a minority government saying, 'Look, let's make this work.' And there seems to be a real willingness to do that."
Rota said the role has three components: making sure MPs maintain a certain level of decorum in the House of Commons, meeting with dignitaries from other countries, and maintaining the House of Commons' finances through the Board of Internal Economy.
Charles Robert allegations
On allegations that House Clerk Charles Robert showed partisanship toward the Liberals, slept on the job and was disrespectful to some staff, Rota said that was not behaviour he witnessed.
"He has been very frank and very honest with everyone in the Chamber," Rota said about Robert.
"The allegations are things that I really don't really need to comment on... If there's anything out there, well let's bring it out and take care of it."
Locally, Rota said economic growth will be a big priority.
"Now that FedNor is an agency, I'm looking forward to working with industry and making sure that the economy picks up," he said.
Rota said he wants to improve immigration to North Bay and the surrounding area.
"We're seeing people coming from big cities like Toronto and Ottawa to Nipissing-Timiskaming, North Bay, New Liskeard and all the communities in between because of the lifestyle and the ability to work remotely with technology," he said.
With files from Markus Schwabe
