Commons Speaker Anthony Rota returns to chair after heart surgery

Nipissing MP and Speaker of the House Anthony Rota returned to that role Tuesday after more than a two-month absence due to heart surgery.

Rota received a standing ovation upon his return to the House of Commons, after a successful recovery from his surgery.

Heather Bradley, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker, confirmed in an email to CBC News that Rota had a 2.5-month absence from the Speaker's chair.

Speaker of the House returns to duties after undergoing bypass surgery Duration 4:41 Speaker of the House Anthony Rota returned to his duties today after undergoing bypass surgery and taking time off to recover.

Rota was re-elected to the role on Nov. 22, 2021.

He beat out six other candidates to become Speaker, including Green Party parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.

"Thank you again for the confidence that you have placed in me as Speaker for a second term," he said at that time. "I know this is something I know I will treasure for the rest of my life."