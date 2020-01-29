Annie Pelletier knows the grief of having a miscarriage. The Sudbury woman understands personally and professionally how devastating the sorrow can be.

To help parents navigate through their grief, she and her two daughters have recently launched Lil'Angel Tribe, a business built around weighted stuffed teddy bears.

As a registered psychotherapist, Pelletier recognizes that grief is a difficult but necessary process after the loss of a baby. She's also involved with a charity called Butterfly Wings Perinatal Bereavement Services.

Pelletier says parents who were members of the Butterfly Wings support group were ordering weighted teddy bears from the United States.

"They find that holding a weighted bear helps them feel connected to the baby they've lost," said Pelletier. "Holding that weighted bear helps relieve the pain and sorrow," she explained.

When she learned that parents were waiting almost eight months for their order, she was determined to do better. "When you've experienced the loss of a baby, that's an extremely long time to wait," she said.

Pelletier decided to put her talent for sewing to good use, and along with her two artistic daughters, started making her own weighted teddy bears. That's how the idea for Lil'Angel Tribe came about.

The business is a family affair. Ten-year-old Micha does the artwork for the bookmarks that Lil'Angel Tribe manufactures. Big sister Maya, 13, is the designer and helps with the social media. Maya says it makes her happy to help people and she has fun doing it.

Pelletier donates part of the proceeds to Butterfly Wings.

The hand-sewn bears are weighted with fabric packets filled with sand to match the weight of the baby that was lost. Pelletier also makes five-pound comfort bears for people living with anxiety, dementia, Alzheimer's or cancer. "Holding and caring for a Lil' Angel can bring a sense of comfort and peace," says Pelletier.

Pelletier has an aunt who has multiple sclerosis and has been in a wheelchair for quite some time. She'll soon be receiving her own weighted bear, says Pelletier. "We know that holding a weighted object helps calm our nervous system and helps regulate our emotions."

After the loss of an infant, Pelletier says a parent never "lets go" of the grief. "It tends to lessen and you tend to learn how to walk through life with it better."

She wasn't connected to the infant loss community when she had her own miscarriage but had she known about the weighted teddy bears she says she would definitely have used one.

Pelletier has a friend who experienced the loss of a full-term baby. She says her friend has found the weighted teddy bear to be very therapeutic, as have her children who came after the miscarriage.

"They feel that sense of connection with the sister they never got to meet."

