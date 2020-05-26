A Sturgeon Falls, Ont., woman is celebrating a major milestone in her life in her 70s: earning a high school diploma.

Anita Restoule, 77, recently graduated from the Laurentian Learning Centre in North Bay. It had been more than 60 years since she left high school as a teenager. In 1958, Restoule says she started Grade 10 and didn't finish.

"It's hard to understand," she said. "But in those days I was from a big family and it was never talked about, but it was kind of expected of us to start bringing in money at that age to the family."

She applied for a full-time position as a cashier at a grocery store and got it.

"So school was forgotten," she said. Her pay was $17.63 a week. She gave $10 of that to her father.

"I dressed myself and I bought my glasses and anything I wanted," she recalled.

Restoule says she enjoyed raising her family, but often regretted not finishing her high school education when she was younger. (Submitted by Pat Thibeault)

Restoule says she worked at the store for almost a year and then left to get married at 16 years old. Now, she has four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She says she loves being a mother and enjoyed raising her family. But the decision to leave high school was one that weighed on her mind.

"All my life I regretted that it was something I had not finished," she said. "Even when my kids started graduating, I felt such envy. I thought 'oh you lucky buggers'. It's terrible to feel like that but that's how I felt."

Restoule says one day, she sat down and really started to think about her life.

"I realized my season is running out, my own personal season is running out and if I don't do it now, I might never do it," she said.

After a few calls, she found a school in North Bay that told her to come in.

"Just like that, come on in, this old lady," she said. "They had the books ready for me. They gave me six months and I did it in three."

Restoule says she's glad she took the leap, adding her age didn't hold her back.

"Age is just a number," she said.

Restoule says she managed to complete her diploma in three months. (Submitted by Pat Thibeault)

"I hear people say I'm too old for this, I'm too old for that. BS. If you've still got your head on your shoulder, you can do anything you want."

As for what's next, she says she has other goals she plans to work on, including learning to play the piano.

"I don't want to be a Mozart or anything," she said. "I just want to play one tune, to say I've played that tune on the piano."