It's been a year since the two top officers at the Anishinabek Police force were first suspended for alleged misconduct.

And the public continues to be kept in the dark about what's happening.

Police Chief John Syrette and Deputy Chief David Whitlow were suspended in February 2019 after questions about their conduct first came to light.

The nature of that alleged misconduct has never been made public.

At the time, the chairman of the Police Governing Authority would only say that a disciplinary hearing would likely be held in the spring of 2019.

Chairman Jeffrey Jacobs has not confirmed if those hearings went ahead.

He said in a statement that the disciplinary process against Syrette continues and that Whitlow has since resigned from the police service.

Jacobs declined to answer further questions or to give an interview.

Repeated calls and emails to acting police chief Marc Lesage have not been returned.

The Anishinabek Police protects 16 First Nations across Ontario.

In the northeast that includes Garden River, Sagamok, Wahnapitae, Nipissing, Dokis and Magnetawan.

The leaders of those communities were also asked to comment by CBC and there was no response.