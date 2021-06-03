Anishinabek Nation's newest grand council chief says he wants the organization to return to an advocacy role, and support member chiefs as they work on issues within their own communities.

Anishinabek Nation elected Reginald Niganobe as its new grand council chief on June 2.

Niganobe is the Gimaa (or chief) of Mississauga No. 8 First Nation near Blind River. He says the Anishinabek Nation got its start as an advocacy group.

"And that's what it needed to return to, the advocacy organization," he said.

"Of course, it is an organization that represents 39 First Nations. But also too, it's at the direction of those 39 First Nations. And whatever those 39 First Nations nation need, we'll serve. They select their own path. We're just here to help execute that."

Niganobe says they will help communities make connections with government or industry.

"If they just need those ties to be made for them or a little bit of technical help on some of those issues, we do that," he said.

"Get those meetings and everything set up for them and let them take over from there. And if they could use some assistance, we'd be happy to provide it, but at their direction."

The 41-year-old is taking over for Glen Hare, who spent three years as grand council chief. He says all communities have to work together on the biggest issues they face.

"Right now the top issue is the residential school and the burial sites. I think that has to be top priority on what's dealt with right away, and it involves so many other First Nations, even beyond the Anishinabek Nation."

Niganobe says he hopes to be a mentor for youth and new leaders during his three-year term.

He will be stepping down as chair of the North Shore Tribal Council, but will remain as Gimaa on a part-time basis in his home community, which he has served for 10 years.

Anishinabek Nation will hold a traditional ceremony on June 4 to transfer the leadership.