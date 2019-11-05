The Anishinabek Nation says a new children's commissioner has been appointed.

During the first day of the nation's fall assembly, Ogimaa Duke Peltier was named to the position.

The nation says it's a new job which will "provide high-level oversight over the implementation, compliance and enforcement of the Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law and the Anishinabek Nation Children and Youth Bill of Rights."

Since 2008, the nation has been working to develop its own child well-being law. Earlier this year, the Anishinabek Nations Chiefs-in-Assembly approved the nation's children and youth bill of rights, "which acts as a record of rights for all Anishinabek children and youth."

Peltier says he's honoured to be appointed to the position.

"I see this role making some significant changes in child welfare and our communities," he said.

"We need to continue expanding many of the prevention services. That's where we're going to see the most benefit for our young people — to give them the best start and the best life."

Grand Council Chief Glen Hare says calls the appointment "awesome."

"Every child and youth deserves to feel safe and cared for, free from abuse and connected to their culture, families and communities," he said.

"It is our duty to ensure the well-being of our people."