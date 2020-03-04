Anishinabek Nation says 8 of 14 First Nations vote yes on governance agreement, but turnout still in question

The Anishinabek Nation says the results of the recent referendum on a new governance agreement with the federal government are still being reviewed.

The organization, also known as the Union of Ontario Indians, says that eight of the 14 First Nations voting saw more ballots marked yes instead of no.

But there is no word yet on whether they got the required 25 per cent of the membership to support the new agreement.

Nipissing First Nation announced that the membership supported the agreement by a vote of 236 to 157, but they were 100 votes short of the turnout needed to make it binding.

Citizens of Mississauga First Nation turned down the new governance agreement 80 to 55.

The Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island is reporting that the agreement was voted down 43 to 39.

The Anishinabek Nation says the official results will be made public March 11.

The agreement would see individual First Nations opt out of certain sections of the Indian Act, giving them more power over elections and citizenship rules, and likely more annual federal funding.

Eight more communities— including Dokis, Zhiibaahaasing and Serpent River in the northeast— are set to vote in May.