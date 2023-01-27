Indigenous lacrosse group working to launch women's program

A group that aims to promote lacrosse among Anishinaabe communities is developing a parallel program for women and girls.

Anishinabe Baagaadowewin, a non-profit group formed in late 2020, is working to grow both competitive sport and community-led programs that promote Anishinabek history.

Leading the charge on the women's program is Wiikwemkoong's Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry, who has a background in sport administration and development and is a former Brock University lacrosse player.

"It's about sharing that cultural background, that history, some of those key things around the traditional side of the game and building that cultural pride," said Trudeau-Bomberry, who also works as the chief executive officer of Anishinabek Nation.

Isaiah Kicknosway, a former national-level player, founded Anishinabe Baagaadowewin with a mission to preserve this culturally important sport. Baagaadowewin translates to "they play lacrosse," according to the group's website.

Lacrosse important to many nations

Although some people associate lacrosse with Haudenosaunee culture, Trudeau-Bomberry said there were three similar games that developed simultaneously. Besides the Haudenosaunee version, there was the "Great Lakes style" that's tied to Anishinabek, and a two-stick version connected to Choctaw, Cherokee and Seminole peoples, she said.

"There's a very strong history and I think there's a lot that can be shared about how that fits into who we are as Anishinabek people," said Trudeau-Bomberry.

Lacrosse played a key part in North American history, when Ojibway and Sauk warriors used a game as a front for a successful capture of Fort Michilimackinac from British forces in 1763.

That rich history, and building of Anishinaabe pride, is part of why Anishinabe Baagaadowewin is pushing to revitalize the sport in First Nations. But sports programming can sometimes neglect women and girls. That's a problem Trudeau-Bomberry is working to disrupt.

"We're trying to ensure that our approach to sport development is balanced," she said.

To that end, Anishinabe Baagaadowewin has launched a survey to connect with people who may be able to volunteer in supporting the program, whether they're players, coaches or general program developers.

Community organizers recognize importance

Researchers, including Nipissing University's Mark Bruner, have found that sport is an important tool to help support First Nations youth in several aspects of their lives.

Trudeau-Bomberry said there were barriers that made it more difficult for certain age groups of girls to keep participating in sport.

"Look at various stats around girls' participation in sport and we see that they drop out of organized sport around Grade 6, 7, 8," she said. "That's where we need to target."

There are still milestones ahead of the group, including getting recognized through World Lacrosse as a sovereign nation. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy gained World Lacrosse membership status in 1988.

Past accomplishments have helped drive the group's efforts forward.

At last April's Indigenous Heritage Night lacrosse game between the Toronto Rock and Halifax Thunderbirds, Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee players squared off in a traditional wooden-stick game. Trudeau-Bomberry said it was the first traditional game between the nations in more than a century.