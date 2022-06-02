Meet the Anishinaabe chef infusing his life experience into this Haileybury restaurant

After a career working in some of Canada's best restaurants, Gerry Brandon returned to northeastern Ontario shortly before the pandemic to open an upscale restaurant quite unlike any other in the region.

L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine (Indigenous American Tavern) opened in 2019 in Haileybury, a community of Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine describes itself as an "innovative hybrid eatery and cultural hub blending foods and preparations from English, French, and First Nations culture." (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)

When asked to describe the food, Brandon — who is from Dokis First Nation but grew up as a child of the Sixties Scoop with his adopted family in New Liskeard — describes it as a reflection of his life experience.

"It's me. It's my personality. It's my travels. It's everything I've ever done," he explained.

L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine is located at 484 Ferguson Ave. in Haileybury. During the pandemic, he expanded operations into the nearby Buster's Mini Mart, a former convenience store at 361 Main St. that functions as a hybrid cafe and gourmet grocer.

A bison meatball. (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)

Inside the restaurant. (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)

