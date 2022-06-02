Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·New

Meet the Anishinaabe chef infusing his life experience into this Haileybury restaurant

"It's me. It's my personality. It's my travels. It's everything I've ever done," says chef Gerry Brandon of the food at L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine

"It's everything I've ever done," says Gerry Brandon of the food at L'Autochtone

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Gerry Brandon is the chef and owner of L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine in Haileybury, Ont. (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)

After a career working in some of Canada's best restaurants, Gerry Brandon returned to northeastern Ontario shortly before the pandemic to open an upscale restaurant quite unlike any other in the region.

L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine (Indigenous American Tavern) opened in 2019 in Haileybury, a community of Temiskaming Shores, Ont. 

L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine describes itself as an "innovative hybrid eatery and cultural hub blending foods and preparations from English, French, and First Nations culture." (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)

When asked to describe the food, Brandon — who is from Dokis First Nation but grew up as a child of the Sixties Scoop with his adopted family in New Liskeard — describes it as a reflection of his life experience.

"It's me. It's my personality. It's my travels. It's everything I've ever done," he explained.

Tap on the player to hear more of our conversation.

Up North9:02Northern Nosh: L'Autochtone - Taverne Américaine
After working in some of Canada's best restaurants, Gerry Brandon returned to northern Ontario to open a restaurant quite unlike any other in the region. Jonathan learned more about Gerry and L'Autochtone - Taverne Américaine for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

L'Autochtone Taverne Américaine is located at 484 Ferguson Ave. in Haileybury. During the pandemic, he expanded operations into the nearby Buster's Mini Mart, a former convenience store at 361 Main St. that functions as a hybrid cafe and gourmet grocer.

A bison meatball. (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)
Inside the restaurant. (Supplied by Gerry Brandon)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|Corrections and Clarifications

