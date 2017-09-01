It's that time of year that Sudburians might find some baby animals living in their backyards.

While people may instinctively feel they have is to catch the animals and bring them to a wildlife centre, a Sudbury veterinarian is urging them not to.

Dr. Rod Jouppi a veterinarian for Wild at Heart Wildlife Refuge Centre says quite the opposite.

He says people encountering baby animals should refrain from touching or trying to capture them - yet.

"Most wild animals, we have to make sure we don't capture them right away. Nine times out of 10 they have a mother who is nearby," he said.

Young animals have a better chance at survival if they stay with their mother as long as they need to, he says.

When people interfere because they think the babies have been abandoned, there is no way to re-unite them with their mothers.

"Baby rabbits for example, may end up in your backyard and they only get fed by mother once a day or so, so they could be there for hours by themselves," Jouppi said.

Dr. Rod Jouppi, founder of the Wild at Heart Animal Refuge Centre in Lively, says it's best to wait at least 24 hours to see if a mother returns to her babies. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

He says people often think they're doing the right thing by capturing the animals, however, most baby animals are left alone for many hours a day.

The best thing to do after finding a nest or burrow of baby animals is to watch them for at least a day.

Jouppi says it could take at least 24 hours to know whether or not the mother is coming back.

"We try and make sure that we minimize animals coming in to the ones that really need to come in and not interfere too quickly with those animals that shouldn't be captured," he said, so the best thing is to keep an eye on the animals before capturing them unless you know the animal is injured or in danger.

"It's by far the best thing to do because if it reintegrates back with mother, they have a much much better chance at surviving in the wild and the next morning if they're still there and there is no mother that's the time to think about maybe bringing it into a wildlife centre," he said.

Anybody with concerns about wildlife can contact Wild at Heart first, before attempting to capture any animals.