Provincial Police in Elliot Lake are investigating an animal cruelty case that occurred in Serpent River First Nation on August 24.

In a press release issued Thursday, police said a man in Serpent River reported his black lab had gone missing a few days prior.

The dog was found dead on a rural stretch of Village Road, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are now asking the public for any information about the case.

They can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.