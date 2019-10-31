Skip to Main Content
Animal cruelty charge laid in connection with an incident in Sudbury
Sudbury police say a 62-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty.

Incident reported to police last week

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in December. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Police say an incident was reported to them the morning of Oct. 25.

Spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn says the man allegedly lifted a large dog off its feet for a few seconds by throwing the leash over his shoulder and pulling.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.
 

