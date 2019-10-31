Animal cruelty charge laid in connection with an incident in Sudbury
Sudbury police say a 62-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty.
Incident reported to police last week
Police say an incident was reported to them the morning of Oct. 25.
Spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn says the man allegedly lifted a large dog off its feet for a few seconds by throwing the leash over his shoulder and pulling.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.