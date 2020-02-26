Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus says he's concerned after seeing a recent photo and comment on Twitter about snowmobilers coming to the north, without regard for COVID-19 safety measures.

Angus also says people have been contacting him with the same worries.

"We went into lockdown on Dec. 26th, just at the time that the trails opened up in the northern part of my region," he said.

"And I have been inundated with calls from people who are very, very concerned about what are the rules about sledders coming into the region, about the protocols and how do we keep people safe."

Motel rooms in Cochrane and Smooth Rock Falls are reportedly packed, he says.

"It's a great opportunity to get outdoors, and you can be perfectly safe while you're sledding. But what happens afterwards are people partying, going to hotels, visiting each other, things that they normally do when they go snowmobiling. But we are not in normal times."

While the province has decided to keep the snowmobile trails open during the lockdown, people using those trails need to ensure they are not ignoring the provisions of the lockdown, Angus says.

"That really does, I think, come down to enforcement. But it also comes to just people doing their part, people being aware, people being more careful and people recognizing that we're in an unprecedented situation. We all have to really pick up our game."

Angus says he's hopeful that snowmobile organizations will drive the message home with their members.

"I'm hoping that the OPP and local police will also do enforcement. If you see people who are not keeping distances and partying, well, that's problematic," he said.

"We've got to move on that. I think the health units are there to try and do public education. I think right now public awareness and some enforcement will go a long way."

I was very concerned to see this post from someone coming into our area and bragging about "F-kCOVID": 
We in the north aren't your playground.
I will be contacting @PorcupineHU and @OPP_NER 
to make sure that snowmobilers from away follow the protocols to keep people safe.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says remaining open allows them to proceed with trail and grooming operations, but says snowmobilers are strongly encouraged to stay home.

"And if they do ride, they need to be mindful of ... important factors related to the pandemic," the group stated on its website.

Those factors include:

When trails are in the Orange, Red or Grey Zones, trail riding will be local in keeping with public health restrictions. Snowmobilers may not have normal access to food services along the trails and should plan accordingly, although hotels and motels are permitted to operate.

Unattended buildings and washrooms (including outhouses and warm up shelters) on the trails will be closed with no access to riders.

OFSC trails connecting to another province (Quebec, Manitoba) or state (Michigan, Minnesota) will remain closed until further notice.

"I'm hoping that what we've seen in Cochrane — and the the public speaking up — it is going to be a bit of a wake up call," Angus said.

"Because all across the north, the trails are about to open. And so this will be happening in many communities. So we're going to need protocols in place. And those protocols might have to get stronger if people aren't following the rules. So far in Ontario, people have been really, really good about following the rules. We just can't let it slack now."