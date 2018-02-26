Sudbury group 'softening language' around human trafficking for school educational program

A charity in Greater Sudbury wants to start educating local students about how to avoid being a victim of human trafficking.

According to 2019 data from Statistics Canada, two out of three victims of human trafficking were girls and young women, while one in five victims were girls aged 17 or younger.

Human trafficking involves recruiting, transporting, holding, or harbouring a person or exercising control or influence over their movements to exploit them.

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking works with survivors of human trafficking to support, guide and educate them, and their loved ones.

"One of our mottos is: 'We need to go upstream and figure out why people have fallen in the river,' said Cristina Scarpellini, founder and executive director of the charity.

Cristina Scarpellini is the founder and executive director for Angels of Hope against Human Trafficking, which provides support, guidance and education to survivors of human trafficking, and their loved ones. (Supplied by Cristina Scarpellini)

"So if we can get them young, empower them young, let them feel confident, chances are — hopefully — they won't fall into a compromised situation."

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking has designed an educational program for elementary and high school students, and Scarpellini says the plan to start taking it out to schools later this month.

The program will be tailored for appropriate ages. Although human trafficking will be discussed with the older grades, lessons will be different for the younger ones.

'Softened language' for younger grades

"So we softened the language and called it 'Empowered Kids Campaign," said Scarpellini.

"Although we're not directly talking about human trafficking, this does related to human trafficking because we are empowering kids to make good decisions, to feel loved and to feel comfortable enough to tell someone if they're in an uncomfortable situation," she added.

Part of the program includes reading the book 'I am perfectly designed' written by Karamo Brown, from Netflix series Queer Eye, and his son Jason 'Rachel' Brown.

Scarpellini says students will then choose an activity that helps them feel empowered like a skit, artwork or written composition.

"We're hoping to empower kids and let them feel empowered and let them know that they're loved because kids that are loved and empowered are less likely to fall into an unfavourable group of friends, they're more likely to say no in a toxic or uncomfortable situation," she said.

"We want to empower these kids so that they feel confident enough to say no and to tell a trusted adult if something doesn't feel right or something isn't right."

High schoolers appropriate age to 'engage in conversation'

For the high school students, the program will delve into human trafficking, the dangers, and signs or scenarios of how they could be lured in human trafficking.

"We feel that they're at an appropriate age to be able to engage in the conversation with us."

Scarpellini said their local statistics show survivors of human trafficking are between the ages of 12 and 27.

"This kind of thing does happen in our community."

"We want them to be aware of this, and we want them to also acquire the tools to be able to say no to uncomfortable situations," she said.

Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking received a $64,300 grant from the provincial government to operate the educational program for one year.

The funding, announced in October 2021, is through the Civil Remedies Grant Program, meant for projects which focused on helping victims of crime.

At that time Attorney General Doug Downey said the government was "committed to strengthening every available tool, including civil forfeiture, to help police, prosecutors and local partners confront and dismantle the criminal networks that prey on our communities."

"Crime should never pay, and these seized funds will help communities support victims of crime and fight back to break the cycle of offending."