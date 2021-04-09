Greater Sudbury Police say a body discovered in Nephawin Lake has been identified as Andrew Martin, 31, who was reported missing in December.

Police said they received a call Thursday morning regarding what was believed to be a body floating approximately 35 metres from the shore of Laurentian Beach.

Local fire services assisted police with the recovery.

Ontario's Coroner determined that the body was that of Martin, who was last seen December 9, on Bruce Avenue.

A post mortem will be conducted through the Coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.