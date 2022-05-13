Former Sudbury councillor André Rivest dead at 55

Former Greater Sudbury councillor André Rivest died on May 10 at the age of 55.

Rivest represented the city's Ward 6, which includes Val Thérèse and parts of Hanmer, for 18 years. In 2014, current Coun. René Lapierre was elected in that ward.

According to his obituary, he was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Local 5005 and was a self-taught ragtime and honky-tonk piano player.

Rivest's family has organized a private funeral service for him.