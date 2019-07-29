Fran Hanover was adopted as a three-week old baby.

A few years ago she used Ancestry DNA to learn more about her ethnicity. But she never thought that what she learned would save her life.

"My adoptive family, they were a first generation immigrant family from Germany," Hanover said. "So I had two blond hair, blue-eyed German parents...and when I arrived on the scene at the family's home, I was not quite what they expected."

"I was a little more caramel-coloured and dark-haired and and they thought 'well this is going to be interesting.'"

She connected with an extended family — including a brother and sister— through Ancestry DNA.

"[My brother] was very excited and he started just jumping for joy….saying 'we found her, we found her,'" Hanover said.

"I guess they always knew that I had existed they just didn't know where I disappeared to. And he said 'I have so much to tell you. You have siblings, you have nieces and nephews, but I'm sorry you're never going to meet your mother. She passed away in 1991.'"

She was then able to cobble together bits and pieces of her history.

"What I learned is my mother was not Canadian. She was actually from the United States. And so she came to Canada for a very short time and then went back to the U.S. And I would never have been able to track her down," Hanover said.

Once she had some family history to go on, she approached her family doctor and told her some of her medical past.

"I explained to my physician the situation and she said 'well I think I'm going to have you screened just to be on the safe side.'"

"So she sent me for a C.T. scan and called me a few days later and said 'don't be alarmed. But you also have a brain aneurysm.'"

The carotid artery, the area behind her left eye, had weakened and was growing into bubble. At the time, Hanover was the same age her mother was when she died.

Hanover had surgery in November.

"[The doctor said] that if it had a ruptured, it would have been a non-survivable event."

Since then, Hanover hasn't experienced any health issues. And she credits Ancestry with allowing her a window into her biological family.

"Just to see where it all comes from makes a huge difference," she said. "As far as the ethnicity, we all know that it's only as accurate as the number of people that starts participating in this DNA search."

"But even for that part, though it really spoke to me in a sense that, yeah I guess I was always validated, and that this is my background, the African-American side and now there's no more questioning."