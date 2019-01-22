The Nipissing Sexual Assault Centre needs more counselors to deal with 6 month waiting list

The Nipissing sexual assault centre has been experiencing an increase in requests for counseling.

The Amelia Rising centre now has a six month wait list for help.

Brigitte Lebel, executive director of the centre, said they need more funding to hire more counselors. Currently, they have just two.

Lebel said they are getting more and more calls that are recent cases. In the past, their clients have mostly been women in their fifties and sixties looking for help to deal with past trauma.

Brigitte Lebel is the Executive Director of the Amelia Rising Sexual Assault Centre of Nipissing. (supplied)

Now, Lebel said, many calls are coming from teenage girls.

"We are seeing in the highs schools a lot of sexual assaults with younger women who are intoxicated or that are being drugged," Lebel said. "These are the most common things we are seeing right now."

Lebel said they aren't sure if there are more assaults happening or more people are coming forward due to the social climate of the #MeToo movement.

She said there is a need for more education in the schools.

"A lot of these kinds of crimes are happening out of ignorance," she said. "These younger boys are actually, in some cases, completely thinking that they have done nothing wrong."

Lebel said they are hosting a fundraiser in early February called Rising Up! to raise money for more counselors as well as funding to get into more schools to educate students about consent.

Lebel said teens are also experiencing sexual harassment through social media.

The centre gets their funding from the Ministry of the Attorney General, Lebel said, but they haven't had an increase in fifteen years.

She said they need more staff so they can to help the people who are coming to them now.

Lebel said a young woman might say "I want to talk to someone" and then in a few months they may say, "forget about it" because they want to move on.

"What we know about trauma is that how soon they can be helped and supported the sooner these memories can be properly filed and they don't blame themselves."

Tickets to Rising Up! are $20 dollars and can be purchased through Eventbrite or directly throught the Amelia Rising centre.