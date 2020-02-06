Amelia Rising says it wants more support in schools to deal with sexual violence
Clear understanding of consent needed at high school level, says sexual assault support centre
The director of a sexual violence support centre in North Bay says the definition of consent needs to be updated for today's teenagers.
That's following a significant increase in demand for counselling services after sexual assaults.
Brigitte Lebel, executive director of Amelia Rising, said they're trying to get their message across to high schoolers before sexual violence becomes a reality.
"Working with teens is a good place to start," Lebel said. "Many of them, as we've learned over the years, don't really know much about exactly what consent is or what their rights are, and what a healthy relationship is."
"There's the old kind of understanding that you have to say 'no' and you have to have fighting wounds that are showing that you fought off somebody."
To help get the message out, Amelia Rising is holding a fundraiser in North Bay. The goal, Lebel said, is to increase their ability to deliver services to victims of sexual assault, but also ramp up effort to educate kids.
"Not many people have healthy relationships modelled in any way shape or form," she said. "Some teenagers would maybe normally think is a healthy thing or a romantic thing like jealousy, or things like trying to keep somebody else to yourself."
"We help teens to be more critical about those kinds of things and to realize that those are actually red flags and unhealthy traits."
Lebel said she's hoping that they can integrate their programs– an eight to 12-week course that looks at all components of consent and sexual relations– with the current Ontario curriculum.
The Amelia Rising fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 at the Grande Event Centre in North Bay.
More information is available on the group's web site.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.