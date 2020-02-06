Amelia Rising says it wants more support in schools to deal with sexual violence

The director of a sexual violence support centre in North Bay says the definition of consent needs to be updated for today's teenagers.

That's following a significant increase in demand for counselling services after sexual assaults.

Brigitte Lebel, executive director of Amelia Rising, said they're trying to get their message across to high schoolers before sexual violence becomes a reality.

"Working with teens is a good place to start," Lebel said. "Many of them, as we've learned over the years, don't really know much about exactly what consent is or what their rights are, and what a healthy relationship is."

"There's the old kind of understanding that you have to say 'no' and you have to have fighting wounds that are showing that you fought off somebody."

To help get the message out, Amelia Rising is holding a fundraiser in North Bay. The goal, Lebel said, is to increase their ability to deliver services to victims of sexual assault, but also ramp up effort to educate kids.

Last year, Amelia Rising held its first fundraiser to help bolster its educational programs aimed at high school students. (Donna Febbe)

"Not many people have healthy relationships modelled in any way shape or form," she said. "Some teenagers would maybe normally think is a healthy thing or a romantic thing like jealousy, or things like trying to keep somebody else to yourself."

"We help teens to be more critical about those kinds of things and to realize that those are actually red flags and unhealthy traits."

Lebel said she's hoping that they can integrate their programs– an eight to 12-week course that looks at all components of consent and sexual relations– with the current Ontario curriculum.

The Amelia Rising fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 at the Grande Event Centre in North Bay.

More information is available on the group's web site.