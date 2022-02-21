Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Fatal collision between ambulance, snow plow on Hwy 17, north of Wawa

A collision between an ambulance and a snow plow has left one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 17 and 519 north of Wawa.

68-year old female passenger in ambulance died at scene; both paramedics injured

CBC News ·
OPP are investigating a fatal collision north of Wawa that involved an ambulance and a snow plow. The passenger in the ambulance died at the scene, while both paramedics were injured. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

One person is dead and two others injured after an ambulance and a snow plow collided 40 kilometres north of Wawa over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the two vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, just after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the southbound ambulance struck the snow plow.

The 68-year old female passenger in the ambulance from White River died at the scene. Her identity won't be released until family is notified.

OPP said both paramedics suffered injuries, and one has life-threatening injuries. The driver of the snow plow was not injured.

Highway 17 had been closed for a time for the police investigation, but it has since been reopened.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now