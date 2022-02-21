One person is dead and two others injured after an ambulance and a snow plow collided 40 kilometres north of Wawa over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the two vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, just after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the southbound ambulance struck the snow plow.

The 68-year old female passenger in the ambulance from White River died at the scene. Her identity won't be released until family is notified.

OPP said both paramedics suffered injuries, and one has life-threatening injuries. The driver of the snow plow was not injured.

Highway 17 had been closed for a time for the police investigation, but it has since been reopened.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team.