Public Health Sudbury & Districts says two more residents at the Amberwood Suites retirement home have died due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the health unit reported its first COVID-19 related death at the facility. A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the retirement home on Jan 5.

The health unit says the residents passed away in hospital.

It says this outbreak involves 35 cases, including 32 residents and three staff members.

There have been a total of five deaths in the Sudbury area due to COVID-19.

Also, the health unit is declaring COVID-19 outbreaks at two other facilities in the city. Outbreaks have been declared at both the Elizabeth Centre in Val Caron and Extendicare Falconbridge.

The health unit says one staff member at each long term care home as tested positive for the virus. It adds so far, no residents have tested positive in connection to these outbreaks.