A fifth death is being reported at Amberwood Suites retirement home in Sudbury, according to the health unit.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the latest death Thursday night. All five deaths connected to the home have happened in the past week.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Amberwood on Jan. 5. To date, there have been 38 cases associated with the outbreak, including 33 residents and five staff members.

In all, seven people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.