Fourth Amberwood Suites resident dies in COVID-19 outbreak, Sudbury health unit says

The health unit in Sudbury says another person has died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at Amberwood Suites retirement home.

This is the fourth resident death associated with the outbreak. A total of six deaths have now been reported across the PHSD service area since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Out of respect during this difficult time, no further details will be provided," the health unit stated in a release, offering condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected.

PHSD declared the at Amberwood Suites on Jan. 5. To date, there have been 38 cases of COVID-19 associated with this outbreak, among 33 residents and 5 staff members.