Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old in Ontario

Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.

William Gooden was last seen with Breana Gooden. She is described by police as a 25-year-old black woman, around five feet six inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT <a href="https://t.co/It9RqarOgP">pic.twitter.com/It9RqarOgP</a> —@AMBERAlertONT

The alert said Breana Gooden has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black tights and a gold skirt.

William Gooden was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, a red and white jacket and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

People are urged to contact the OPP if they have any relevant information.

