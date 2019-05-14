Skip to Main Content
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old in Ontario
Sudbury·Updated

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old in Ontario

Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.

William Gooden last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto

CBC News ·
Police say William Gooden, right, was last seen Monday on a bus with 25-year-old Breana Gooden, left. (Police handout)

Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.

William Gooden was last seen with Breana Gooden. She is described by police as a 25-year-old black woman, around five feet six inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds.

The alert said Breana Gooden has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black tights and a gold skirt.

William Gooden was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, a red and white jacket and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

People are urged to contact the OPP if they have any relevant information.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|