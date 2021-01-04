Where are you from? How amalgamation has changed community identity 20 years later

Paula Ceccarelli has lived all of her 16 years in the City of Greater Sudbury, but she rarely describes her hometown that way.

"Normally I just say Sudbury," says the St. Benedict's Catholic Secondary School student.

"I feel like Greater Sudbury sounds a little bit clunky."

Grader 12 student Rosaria Nero says she was "born in New Sudbury" but now lives in the West End.

She says her friends would probably make fun of her if she said "Greater Sudbury" but she sometimes uses the term in her work as a student school board trustee.

"I think when you're talking in a formal tone, I prefer using Greater Sudbury. I think that incorporates everyone," says Nero.

Sign welcoming people to the City of Valley East, which ceased to exist in 2000. (Erik White/CBC )

Carson Harvey, 16, doesn't think the names of smaller communities within the amalgamated city will ever fade away.

"Like knowing where someone's from is kind of important," he says.

"Like if you say you're from Lively, you know exactly where they are. If you say you're from New Sudbury or South End, it's a clear cut image of where they actually live."

All three teenagers though say they have never heard of the terms "Nickel Centre" or "Rayside-Balfour," two of the seven municipalities merged into the City of Greater Sudbury on Jan. 1, 2001.

It's a similar story in some of the other amalgamated municipalities created by the provincial government in the 1990s.

West Nipissing was formed in 1999, but town councillor Christopher Fisher says you're more likely to hear the names of tiny villages like Crystal Falls, Kipling and River Valley.

"But if you're speaking to someone from down south, then you're going to say West Nipissing," says Fisher, who lives in Desaulniers, a community described on some websites as a "ghost town."

Over 20 years after West Nipissing was formed, the identity of the smaller communities within the municipality, such as Field, remains strong. (Erik White/CBC )

The City of Temiskaming Shores was born in 2004 with the merger of New Liskeard, Haileybury and Dymond Township.

Gordon Brock was the editor of the Temiskaming Speaker newspaper back then and wondered how community identity would change over the coming years.

He says outside of kids hockey teams and weather forecasts, you rarely hear people say "Temiskaming Shores" unless they're talking about the municipal corporation itself.

Sign outside Temiskaming Shores city hall includes the names of the former municipalities amalgamated together in 2004. (Erik White/CBC )

"People in this area, they refer to the communities such as New Liskeard, Haileybury, Dymond," says Brock.

He says the amalgamation does seem to have finally put an end to the rivalry between New Liskeard and Haileybury, which once fought over which town would get major institutions such as the hospital.