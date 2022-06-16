Sudbury man with ALS raises funds to help find a cure

Four years ago Robert Mayer's life changed forever.

Mayer was a superintendent with the Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario in Sudbury and noticed something was different when he was out skating with some students.

He was a lifelong skater and had always moved with ease on the ice.

"But that particular day we played the kids against the coaches, and those kids were doing turns around me like nothing," Mayer said.

He brought it up with his doctor, and after a series of tests he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in January 2018.

ALS is a rare disease that paralyzes a person over time when the brain can no longer communicate with the body's muscles.

The muscles break down over time. A person with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe.

English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking lived most of his adult life with ALS. Eighty per cent of people with the disease die within two to five years of their diagnosis, according to ALS Canada. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Stephen Hawking, the English theoretical physicist, had ALS. But he lived with the disease much longer than most people. According to ALS Canada, 80 per cent of people with the disease die within two to five years from their diagnosis.

"If you keep comparing yourself to others, you'll find cases where people are better than you and you'll find cases where people are worse than you," Mayer said.

"So you can be happier or you can be sad. But to be honest with you, you've got to live the life that's in front of you, and you've got to make the best out of what you have."

ALS presents itself differently in each person. For Mayer, it started in his lower body. He can still talk, and has some use of his hands. But over time, he will lose the ability to speak and use his upper body.

"I'm slightly independent right now, maybe in the future I will be less independent," he said. "So I'll be depending on them (his family) more often."

A walk for a cure

To make the most of his independence, Mayer has dedicated the time he has left to raise awareness about the disease and collect funds to help find a cure.

Sudbury's annual Walk to End ALS will take place on Saturday, June 18, at the Delki Dozzi track.

As of Thursday morning, Mayer and his wife Melanie raised $9,560 ahead of the event.

Mayer said anyone is welcome to participate in the walk and donate to the cause.

"There is no cure for ALS, making community-driven events like the Walk to End ALS so important," said Emily Moffatt, community lead for ALS Canada, in a press release.

"They provide an empowering and action-oriented opportunity for people living with or affected by ALS to gather to build awareness and raise much needed funds. The event helps bring people together in their desire to put an end to ALS, celebrates hope for a future without ALS, and honours those we have loved and lost."