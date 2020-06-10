An Espanola woman says taking part in a reality television show tested her limits, but also helped her realize her strengths.

The finale of the show 'Alone', on the History channel, aired earlier this week. The show saw10 contestants dropped off in Canada's Arctic to survive on their own for 100 days. That included making a shelter, getting food from the land, fighting off predators and coping with the cold.

Kielyn Marrone was one the contestants and is accustomed to being in winter conditions. She and her husband, Dave, own a company called Lure the North, which specializes in outdoor winter tourism.

Marrone says she placed third on the show, after spending 80 days on the shores of Great Slave Lake.

"It was quite the adventure," she said.

Marrone says it was a very tough journey.

"One of the biggest takeaways is the ability to push through your physical and mental limits over and over again," she said.

"Ultimately I gave up. But at the same time, it wasn't the mental limitations anymore. It was that I physically couldn't keep warm enough and I was putting my health at risk. It was the right thing to do."

Marrone says eventually her body ran out of fat.

"It ended up that I couldn't keep my feet warm long enough to fish," she said.

"But the real kicker for me was not being able to keep them warm at night anymore."

She also lost 47 pounds in the process.

"I was losing about half a pound a day," she said.

"Even though I consider myself a winter specialist, when you don't have any fat on your body left, it's just a whole different perspective on how to stay warm."

Marrone says she put a lot of pressure on herself to do well.

"Now that everyone knows the outcome, I can just carry forward and be happy with how I did and be proud of it," she said.

"The Alone experience has taught me you can push through anything and be stronger for it."