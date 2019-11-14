The Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and Alice herself are all getting ready to make an appearance in Sudbury.

Students from Sudbury Secondary School are preparing to go through the looking glass to perform Alice in Wonderland.

"This is an annual musical that we put on at our school, it's a tradition. Each year we select a new musical to do," Ashley Burton, the arts education coordinator at Sudbury Secondary School said.

Students are preparing for opening night on November 22.

"The actors are major students from theatre programs and dance programs, the music is generally created in-house with our bands, costuming [is done by] our students from our visual arts program and fashion design program and the sets are created by our visual arts students and our faculty," she said.

This year there's been some extra community support from the Sudbury Theatre Centre and Stage and Street Dance and Theatrical Supplies.

"They've graciously donated a few items to us because this particular show was done years ago and Sudbury Theatre Centre was gracious enough to lend us some costumes," Burton said.

Students from Sudbury Secondary School are spending their evenings rehearsing for the upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland, which opens on November 22nd. (Submitted by Ashley Burton)

The students have been at school until about 8:00 p.m. every night preparing for the opening, Burton said.

"There's an excitement, there's a nervousness that's always there as a performer, which is also good, keeps them on their toes," she said. "But there's a general excitement and buzz here at the school waiting for the opening."

The public can see performances of Alice in Wonderland on Nov. 22 and 23 at 7:00 p.m. and a matinee on Nov. 24. at 2:00 p.m.