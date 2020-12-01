Twenty-five people in Sudbury found out Tuesday that they need to be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

This comes after someone at the daycare at Algonquin Road Public School tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the preschool rooms for children under four is closed, but the rest of the daycare and the school are open today.

"This morning we greeted those other families, because we are still open for our other rooms and re-assured everyone and are answering the phone calls as they come in," said Carole Brunet, manager of family services for Jubilee Heritage Family Resources, which runs the daycare.

'No evidence of transmission'

The Rainbow District School Board says public health officials say there is no evidence of transmission within the building. It hasn't been disclosed whether the positive test was from a child or a daycare employee.

"There's always apprehension, but all staff have been trained around COVID and we're confident and staff are confident that we're moving forward with this," said Elizabeth Hamilton, executive director Jubilee Heritage Family Resources.

There was also recently a case of COVID-19 at a daycare in Markstay, located east of Sudbury. That case is now resolved and the kids who were isolating were welcomed back yesterday.

