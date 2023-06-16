A contractor hired by Algoma Steel to perform specialized maintenance work on an out-of-service gas line has died, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based steel company said Friday.

According to a news release, the incident occurred on Thursday.

"The worker lost consciousness while cleaning an out-of-service gas line," it says. "Algoma Steel Emergency Services personnel responded immediately with assistance from Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Paramedic Services."

The worker died in Sault Area Hospital.

The worker and name of the company the person worked for weren't released.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified and an investigation is underway, Algoma Steel said.

2nd death reported by Algoma in over a year

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues affected by this devastating loss," Algoma Steel chief executive officer Michael D. Garcia says in the release.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our workplace is a top priority and core value at Algoma Steel.

"We wish to express our gratitude for the prompt response and assistance provided by the emergency services personnel and the dedicated team members who were on site during this challenging incident. They demonstrated the utmost professionalism and commitment in dealing with the situation and providing urgent medical assistance."

Counselling services have been made available to Algoma employees and those of the contractor who may have been impacted by the event.

According to its website, Algoma Steel is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. It's a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada.

It's the second death reported by the company in just over a year.

In June, 2022, a contractor with Fountain Tire was found unresponsive at the job site.