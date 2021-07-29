Northerners helping to save the 'king of butterflies'

Two butterfly enthusiasts in the Algoma region are each working to help boost the local population of Monarch butterflies.

Susan Coventry of Bruce Mines, Ont., and Krista Viel of Blind River, Ont., each have been raising and then releasing these species to help increase the number that migrate south to Mexico in the fall.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, the Monarch butterfly is a species of Special Concern. They are not endangered or threatened, but may become so through a combination of biological characteristics and identified threats.

Viel runs the Blind River Butterflies Facebook page, which has more than 200 followers. She posts videos, photos and contests to help engage the community and raise awareness.

"People can contribute information," Viel said. "If they have tips, suggestions and if they have something that works better, post it."

With the help of her daughters Ava, 8, and Annie, 5, Viel has raised and released over 2,000 Monarch butterflies over the past decade.

The family is raising around 540 Monarch butterflies this summer, and is building a butterfly habitat in their yard. They have asked local residents to contribute perennial plants for pollinators.

Viel says the decision to create the habitat came after noticing that Milkweed was removed in areas around Blind River. The species relies on the plant for both protection and feeding.

Habitat loss and the use of herbicides and pesticides have caused a steep decline in the number of Monarch butterflies.

"Preserving their habitats could benefit us in many ways," Viel said. "The most obvious being our own sustainability. Without pollinators, our very own existence could be at risk."

Meanwhile, further west, Coventry has raised and released Monarch butterflies in Bruce Mines for the past three years.

"They are known as the king of butterflies," she said, adding that this year she's released 20 females and 13 males.

"I find it therapeutic," she said. "And releasing them makes me feel like I'm helping them in a small way to survive."

It gives you hope to see this thing go through all these stages and come out a beautiful Monarch butterfly. - Susan Coventry, butterfly enthusiast in Bruce Mines, Ont.

"[Releasing the butterflies] is just so uplifting. It gives you hope to see this thing go through all these stages and come out a beautiful Monarch butterfly," Coventry said.

Coventry points out that removing Milkweed reduces the butterflies' food source and may cause population numbers to drop even more.

Both Coventry and Viel are encouraging butterfly enthusiasts to help the species by keeping or planting more Milkweed, and preserving perennials and native wildflowers that pollinators rely on.

Wildflowers are also a source of nectar for the species.

"Help your pollinators," Viel said.

"We need them more than they need us."