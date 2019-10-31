Sault Ste. Marie's Algoma University received 18.9 per cent more applications from Ontario high school students in 2022 compared to the previous year.

That increase has placed the small university among the province's top performers for new high school applications.

The Ontario Universities' Application Centre reported Algoma received 830 applications from Ontario high school students in January 2022 to start their studies in the fall. Last year 698 high school students from across the province applied to the university.

"We were expecting an increase in applications this year, but I think pleasantly surprised with the 19 per cent increase," said Brent Krmpotich, Algoma's director of enrolment management and international operations.

Elsewhere in northern Ontario North Bay's Nipissing University saw a 0.2 per cent increase in Ontario high school student applications, while Thunder Bay's Lakehead University saw a 0.6 per cent increase.

Laurentian University, based in Sudbury, received 43.5 per cent fewer applications from Ontario high school students in 2022 due to its insolvency and cuts to programs.

"The decrease in applications from high school students is disappointing but not unexpected, given the uncertainties of the restructuring process," Laurentian President Robert Haché said in an email to CBC News.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint - and with the recent show of support from the province in the future of Laurentian, we are optimistic we will see growing interest and applications over time."

But at Algoma, growth has been concentrated at its campuses in Sault Ste. Marie, and in Brampton, Ont. The university also has a campus in Timmins.

Krmpotich said Algoma had a goal to enrol more than 3,000 students across its three campuses this year.The university welcomed almost 3,200 students in the fall.

Brampton has been the fastest growing location, and now counts 1,300 students.

"We've got a sound strategic plan and some great leadership, but we've invested in our programming and all of our campuses and also our facilities," Krmpotich said.

"So we've got new modern facilities and some in-demand programs that are attracting a lot of attention."

Due to international recruitment efforts Krmpotich said around 40 per cent of Algoma's students now come from countries other than Canada.

India, Nigeria and Bangladesh have become the biggest sources for international recruitment, Krmpotich said.