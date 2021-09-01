Sault Ste. Marie's Algoma University has gone smoke-free, ahead of the new academic year.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, those visiting the campus will no longer be allowed to smoke or vape on-site.

The university said it recognizes scientific research that indicates smoking is harmful to one's health and to the health of others through increased exposure to second-hand smoke.

Over the past six months, Algoma University said it has implemented a three-phase approach to support the gradual transition to its smoke-free status. That approach included eliminating designated smoking areas on campus.

The smoking ban applies to all tobacco products, vaping and cannabis.

One exception, the university said, will be the pre-approved ceremonial usage of tobacco for smudging.

"Similar to many other post-secondary institutions, the healthcare sector, local school boards and the city, the creation of the smoke-free campus is intended to have a positive impact on all members of the extended Algoma University community," said Brianne Pringle, Algoma's director of people and culture, in a news release.

"This initiative aims to ensure clean air for all through the facilitation of increased awareness and educational campaigns developed in partnership with Algoma Public Health."

Neither Laurentian University in Sudbury or Nipissing University in North Bay have smoking bans, but both limit it to designated smoking areas, which are away from buildings and entrances.