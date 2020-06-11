Algoma University says its fall term will not include any face-to-face classes at any of its campus locations in Sault Ste. Marie, Brampton and Timmins.

The announcement comes after the province has begun easing some restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and re-opening certain services across Ontario.

Algoma's senate recommended the decision. A university new release said "it is the responsible course of action, given public health advice for the Algoma, Peel and Porcupine regions and uncertainty about clear timelines for lifting necessary emergency restrictions currently in place."

President and Vice-Chancellor Asima Vezina said they "continue to prioritize the health and safety of all members of our university community."

Faculty will continue to offer courses, degree programs and certificates "to students from around the corner and around the world." As well, students will be supported virtually, including financial aid (scholarships and bursaries, OSAP), and tutoring. They will also have online access to the Learning Centre, library and research supports, health and wellness programs, and academic accommodations.

The university has been working with Contact North and PowerEd by Athabasca to help bring its curriculum online.

Algoma University approved a balanced operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, even though the school is expecting a significant reduction in students this fall.