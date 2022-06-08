Ministry of Labour confirms death at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie

A worker died on the job at the Algoma Steel property in Sault Ste. Marie, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development has confirmed.

The worker was found unresponsive at the job site on Friday, June 3, and was pronounced dead at the Sault Area Hospital, Ministry of Labour spokesperson Kalem McSween told CBC News in an email.

McSween said the worker worked for a company called Fountain Tire.

The ministry has issued an order to Fountain Tire and is investigating the cause of the worker's death.