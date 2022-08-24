Algoma Steel reaches tentative agreement with hourly employees

Algoma Steel, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents 2,171 of its hourly employees.

The steel producer reached a tentative agreement with United Steelworkers Local 2251 on Tuesday.

"We believe that this agreement will serve our needs for the next five years," said Mike DaPrat, the union local president, in a press release.

Voting to ratify the agreement will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Monday, Aug. 29.

"We are very encouraged to have reached an agreement with our union partners on a settlement that will allow us all to focus on serving our customers safely and reliably while transforming our business to electric arc steelmaking," Algoma Steel president and CEO Michael Garcia said in a press release.

"This agreement avoids disruption to our operations and directs our attention to continuing the exciting momentum we have generated together on course to becoming a leading provider of green steel in North America."