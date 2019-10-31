Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie is getting some help from the Doug Ford government.

The Progressive Conservatives are tabling legislation that is expected to streamline university's process for granting degrees.

Currently, Algoma has to run any new degree programs through an agency called the Post-secondary Education Quality Assessment Board (PEQAB).

It's an expensive process, and can take years to get approval for new programs. Only one other university in Ontario, the Ontario College of Art and Design in Toronto, has a similar process in place.

Donna Rogers, Algoma's provost and academic dean told CBC news that the extra layer of bureaucracy makes the university less responsive to students' preferences when it comes to cutting-edge fields like biology and Anishinaabe Studies.

"Because of the way that we were created under the [Algoma University Act] the nature of the approvals process that we have to go through is more stringent than that for most other universities in the province," Rogers said.

That includes going through the PEQAB for things like adding programs.

"It's an additional step and so we do spend a lot of time and staff time, and it costs a lot of money to do these things," she said.

Donna Rogers is the Provost and Academic Dean at Algoma University. (Algoma University)

With the proposed legislation, the school would also be able to grant degrees for all the programs they currently offer. The changes, she said, could mean expanded offerings for students, including options for graduate degrees.

"A little over 10 years ago, the Algoma University Act was passed, which meant that we could grant degrees...in areas where we had delivered them as an affiliate of Laurentian University," she said.

"My understanding is that the amendments being proposed...will mean that we have the authority from the provincial government and from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to offer degrees in any in any discipline in any area of study."

She said the old system also limited their powers to grant graduate degrees, something students were lobbying the university for.

"We know from what our faculty want and what our students want and our partners in the community want," Rogers said. "That we have the capacity to do it and it would bring great opportunities for students to study with those experts right here in Sault Ste. Marie."

The legislation will need to pass further readings at the Ontario legislature before it becomes law.